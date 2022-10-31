Nylander had a pair of assists in Toronto's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks on Sunday.
One of Nylander's two helpers was recorded on the power play. He's up to four goals and 10 points in 10 contests this season. His contributions have been consistent with Nylander getting at least one point in eight of his 10 games so far.
