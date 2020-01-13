Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Puts on shooting gallery in loss

Nylander registered an assist and a game-high nine shots on goal in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Panthers.

Nylander's lack of scoring success was not without effort -- the 23-year-old's nine shots were three more than he'd had in any other game this season. Despite that, he also went minus-4 Sunday, dropping him to an even plus-minus rating with 39 points in 46 contests.