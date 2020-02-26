Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Puts up one of each

Nylander scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Lightning.

Nylander set up John Tavares' go-ahead goal in the second period, and he notched the eventual game-winner with the man advantage less than two minutes later. The 23-year-old winger has been on an absolute tear lately, as he has recorded a point in 15 of the last 17 games, totaling nine goals and nine assists in that stretch.