Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Puts up one of each
Nylander scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Lightning.
Nylander set up John Tavares' go-ahead goal in the second period, and he notched the eventual game-winner with the man advantage less than two minutes later. The 23-year-old winger has been on an absolute tear lately, as he has recorded a point in 15 of the last 17 games, totaling nine goals and nine assists in that stretch.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Returns to practice•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Officially ruled out•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Not traveling with team•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Late scratch Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Scores to keep point streak alive•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Point streak at seven games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.