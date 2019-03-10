Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Quenches four-game drought
Nylander picked up an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.
The apple snapped a four-game point slump. Nylander's game is improving, but it will be next season before he fully shakes the effects of his holdout. Hold him long term, but don't overrate him short term.
