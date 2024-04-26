Nylander (undisclosed) said "I don't know" when asked Friday if he was playing in Game 4 versus Boston on Saturday, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.

Nylander was a full participant at practice Friday, including partaking on the first power play. The Maple Leafs are really missing Nylander, who has sat out the first three games of the series. Nylander ended the regular season with 40 goals and 98 points in 82 games. He should be considered a game-time decision, ahead of Saturday's tilt in Toronto.