Nylander scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over Ottawa.

Nylander has really worked to improve his release and it showed Saturday. The feed from Auston Matthews was perfectly placed on his stick in the high slot and Willie went top cheddar over Anton Forsberg's glove and under the crossbar. Nylander has looked great through camp and into the season, and could be poised for a career year. He has three points, including two goals, in three games.