Nylander provided a pair of assists and six shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks.

Not bad for a guy who was nearly scratched for missing a team meeting. Nylander had a hand in both of John Tavares' tallies in the contest, including one on the power play. The 24-year-old Nylander is up to 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists), 105 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 41 contests.