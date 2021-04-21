Nylander provided a pair of assists and six shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks.
Not bad for a guy who was nearly scratched for missing a team meeting. Nylander had a hand in both of John Tavares' tallies in the contest, including one on the power play. The 24-year-old Nylander is up to 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists), 105 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 41 contests.
