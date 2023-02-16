Nylander contributed a goal and two assists in a 5-2 victory over the Blackhawks on Wednesday.
Nylander opened the scoring just nine seconds into the contest. He's up to 30 goals and 64 points in 55 games in 2022-23. This was Nylander's second straight multi-point game, bringing him up to two goals and five points over that stretch.
