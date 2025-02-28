Nylander (undisclosed) will play Friday against the Rangers, per Mark Masters of TSN.
Nylander missed practice Wednesday after sitting out the overtime period versus Boston on Tuesday. Nylander was back at practice Friday. alongside John Tavares and Pontus Holmberg. Nylander has 33 goals and 58 points over 58 outings this season, including eight goals and 13 helpers with the man advantage.
