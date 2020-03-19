Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Records first 30-goal season

Nylander has 31 goals and 59 points in 68 games this season.

After scoring at just a half-point-per-game pace last season, Nylander answered critics with his first 30-goal campaign in 2019-20. The 23-year-old forward scored 17 of his 59 points on the man advantage. If the NHL completes the 2019-20 regular season, Nylander has a good shot at surpassing his previous career high of 61 points.