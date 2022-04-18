Nylander scored a power-play goal on six shots and added an assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

Nylander tallied at 13:20 of the second period, and that goal held up as the game-winner. He also set up David Kampf for an empty-netter in the third. Nylander's flirted with a point-per-game pace in 2021-22, racking up 31 goals (matching his career high) and 43 assists through 75 outings. The winger has added 242 shots on net, a minus-13 rating and 29 power-play points while mainly playing on the second line.