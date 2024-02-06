Nylander notched a power-play assist, six shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Islanders.

Nylander went into the All-Star break on a three-game dry spell, but he snapped it with a helper Monday. He was held off the scoresheet in seven of his last nine outings in January, a rare sequence of struggles for the 27-year-old, whose slump came just after he signed an eight-year extension with a cap hit at $11.5 million. Nylander is still among the best forwards in the league with 62 points (23 on the power play), 203 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 48 appearances this season.