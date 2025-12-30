Nylander (lower body) will remain sidelined against the Devils on Tuesday and is considered day-to-day, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

Nylander will miss his second straight game and and sixth of the season Tuesday. The 29-year-old winger has generated 14 goals and 41 points over 33 games this season. Nylander's next chance to play will be against the Jets on Thursday.