Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Remains out of lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nylander (lower body) will remain sidelined against the Devils on Tuesday and is considered day-to-day, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.
Nylander will miss his second straight game and and sixth of the season Tuesday. The 29-year-old winger has generated 14 goals and 41 points over 33 games this season. Nylander's next chance to play will be against the Jets on Thursday.
