Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Returns from injury with assist
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nylander (lower body) picked up an assist in a 4-3 win over Calgary on Tuesday.
He played 18:49 in his return after missing one game to injury. Nylander has put up at least a point in eight of the nine games he's played this season, and his 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) lead the Leafs in scoring. And he's tied with Macklin Celebrini, Sidney Crosby and David Pastrnak for fifth overall in the NHL. This is Willie's season.
