Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Returns to practice

Nylander (illness) participated in Monday's practice, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

It appears Nylander will be ready to rock for Tuesday's matchup against the Coyotes after missing the last two games with the illness. He'll surely slot into the top six, and he'll look to pick up where he left off before incurring this illness, as he logged a nine-game, 11-point streak before getting sick.