Nylander, who has been held scoreless in the first two games of Round 1, skated with John Tavares at Friday morning's practice and could start Game 3 in that spot, reports Mark Masters of TSN.

Willie had been moved to line three late in the season to spread offense across the top nine and the results were great. His postseason malaise may have been tied to some bad sushi on his pre-game meal before Game 1, which may have given him some food poisoning. Whatever it was, it's behind him. Nylander and Tavares have chemistry and should have space on the ice in Game 3 with the defensive focus on Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.