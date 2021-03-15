Nylander recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Senators.
Nylander has a four-game point streak, during which he's accumulated two goals and two helpers. The 24-year-old winger has 24 points, 75 shots and a plus-9 rating in 30 appearances overall as a solid second-line option for the Maple Leafs.
