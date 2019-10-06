Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Riding three-game point streak
Nylander scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 6-5 shootout loss to Montreal.
Nylander is playing on the Leafs' second power-play unit, but that group is good as most other team's first units (or better even). The goal was his first this season, but he's already riding a three-game, three-point scoring streak. Take advantage!
