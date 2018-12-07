Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Scoreless in return
Nylander was held off the score sheet Thursday against the Red Wings in his first game of the season.
He started the game beside Auston Matthews and Patrick Marleau, his regular linemates from 2017-18. It will take a bit for Nylander to get consistency in his game, but expect increasing flashes of brilliance with each passing game. Plug him in.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Will play Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Might be ready Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Undergoing medical testing•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Finally re-signs with Toronto•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: All quiet on contract front•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Time with Leafs may soon be over•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...