Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Scoreless in return

Nylander was held off the score sheet Thursday against the Red Wings in his first game of the season.

He started the game beside Auston Matthews and Patrick Marleau, his regular linemates from 2017-18. It will take a bit for Nylander to get consistency in his game, but expect increasing flashes of brilliance with each passing game. Plug him in.

