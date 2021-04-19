Nylander scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Nylander tallied at 3:45 of the first period for his 100th career goal. He's produced 252 points through 347 outings in his career. The 24-year-old winger has 14 goals, 32 points, 99 shots on net and a plus-11 rating in 40 appearances this season. He didn't show much rust after missing 11 days in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol -- Nylander logged 21:00 of ice time Sunday.