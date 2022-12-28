Nylander scored a goal on three shots, helping the Maple Leafs to a 5-4 win in overtime over the Blues on Tuesday.
Nylander ended the game with 57 seconds left in overtime with a backhand into the top corner off a breakaway. This extends Nylander's goal streak to four games, picking up seven points in the process. On the season, Nylander has been sensational, scoring 21 goals and 40 points in 35 games.
