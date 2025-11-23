Nylander scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Nylander found the back of the net at the 14:55 mark of the third period, but the game was out of reach for the Maple Leafs by that time. At least this was another productive showing for Nylander, who has cracked the scoresheet in all but one of his last 16 games. The 29-year-old playmaker has nine goals and 15 assists over that stretch, numbers that have him as one of the best forwards in the NHL and firmly entrenched as a top fantasy option across all formats.