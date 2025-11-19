Nylander scored the game-winning goal and placed three shots on net in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win against St. Louis.

Nylander continued his elite start to the season with two consecutive backhanded fakes before flicking the puck past Jordan Binnington for Tuesday's game-winning score. Nylander has tallied a point in 16 of the 17 games he's appeared in this season. Overall, he has nine goals, 27 points and 36 shots on net this season. With 27 points, the 29-year-old winger is tied for fifth in the NHL and has elevated his play in the absence of Auston Matthews (lower body).