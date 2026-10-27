Nylander scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Flames.

Nylander cut Calgary's lead to 3-2 in the third period, but Toronto couldn't complete the comeback. His four shots were a team-high mark, highlighting his continued involvement in the Maple Leafs' offense, and he also extended his ongoing point streak to five games. The veteran winger remains a reliable fantasy contributor thanks to his scoring ability and prominent offensive role, even when Toronto struggles to generate consistent production.