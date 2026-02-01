Nylander (groin) played 20:29 and registered five shots in a 3-2 shootout win over Vancouver on Saturday. He scored a goal in the shootout.

Nylander had missed the previous seven games; he looked like he had never missed a game. He threaded passes perfectly, and he was able to change direction quickly and show off his elusiveness when carrying the puck. Nylander had points in five of his last six games prior to the injury, and he had delivered six goals and six assists in that span. Get him back in there.