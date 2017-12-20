Nylander snapped a seven-game goal drought Tuesday with his sixth of the season in an 8-1 win over Carolina.

Nylander has but a single assist in that span and just three goals in his last 28 games. He's skating more at center in an attempt to take advantage of his playmaking ability. But Nylander isn't exactly known for his defensive vigilance or his desire to play a puck protection game. His ice-cold performance this season presents keeper leaguers with an intriguing opportunity to buy low -- there's no way his silky hands and elite creativity can continue to be suppressed forever.