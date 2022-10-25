Nylander scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Nylander's second-period tally was all the Maple Leafs could put past Vegas goalie Logan Thompson. It's been a positive start to the year for Nylander, who's earned at least one point in six of seven games. He has four goals, three assists, 26 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating while working on the second line and first power-play unit.