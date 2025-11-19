Nylander scored the game-winning goal and placed three shots on net in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win against St. Louis.

Nylander continued his elite start to the season with two consecutive backhanded fakes before flicking the puck past Jordan Binnington for Tuesday's game-winning score. Nylander has tallied a point in 16 of the 17 games he's appeared in this season and is currently riding a 14-game point streak. Overall, he has nine goals, 27 points and 36 shots on goal this season. With 27 points, the 29-year-old winger is tied for fifth in the NHL and has elevated his play in the absence of Auston Matthews (lower-body). As Matthews approaches a return to the lineup, Nylander is set up to continue his career-best start to a season.