Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Scores three points in win

Nylander notched a pair of goals and an assist as his team eased to a 5-2 win over Buffalo on Monday.

Nylander is a small step behind the 61 points he scored last year, but at 59 points, he's still been pretty solid. His plus-minus has leapt from minus-3 last year to plus-21 this year, showing that while his points might have slightly dipped, he's become a more well-rounded player in his third year. He's now a great all-around option and an easy fantasy start.