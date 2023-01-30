Nylander tallied a goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over Washington.

Nylander started an odd-man rush before burying a rebound opportunity, giving Toronto a 3-1 lead in the second period. With the goal Sunday, Nylander now has points in seven straight contests. He's recorded six goals and six assists in that span. The 26-year-old winger is up to 59 points (28 goals, 31 assists) in 51 games this season.