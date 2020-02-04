Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Scores to keep point streak alive

Nylander extended his point streak to eight games with a goal on three shots in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers.

Nylander put the Maple Leafs on top 2-1 with 55 seconds left in the second period when he re-directed an Andreas Johnsson feed. It was Nylander's 25th goal of the season, extending a career high. The 23-year-old has six goals and four assists during his streak and he's lit the lamp in six of his last seven outings.