Nylander scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

Nylander netted both of his goals in the first period. He blasted a backhander past Brandon Bussi at the 5:00 mark and later scored with a slap shot at the 19:01 mark while on the power play. Nylander has five goals in his last four games since returning from a two-game absence due to a lower-body injury between Oct. 29 and Nov. 1. On the season, the star winger is up to eight goals and 15 assists, good for a team-high 23 points, across 13 contests.