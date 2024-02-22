Nylander scored a pair of goals on seven shots and added four PIM in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Coyotes.

Nylander reached the 30-goal mark in the first period with a power-play tally. After his second penalty of the game expired early in the third, he tallied again on a breakaway out of the box. The 27-year-old has eight goals and five assists over his last eight outings, giving him 74 points, 228 shots, 20 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 55 contests overall. He's earned 29 of his points with the man advantage.