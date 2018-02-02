Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Scoring pace picking up
Nylander stretched his point streak to five games and six points with an assist in Thursday's game.
It's widely believed that Willie's sophomore season is a step back from his rookie excellence. But he's on almost the same pace for points and has dramatically improved his plus-minus (plus-18 in 53 games vs minus-3 in 81 games in 2016-7). Nylander's skill is undeniable. He's a solid target in keeper formats for those looking to build assets. Nylander's owner might be taking the same glass half-empty view as some fans and that will work to your advantage.
