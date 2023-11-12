Nylander scored a goal Saturday in a 5-2 win over Vancouver.

Willie extended his season-opening point streak to 15 games with the goal. He has 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) during the streak. Nylander, who is playing out the final year on his contract, continues to be unfazed by playing in the Big Smoke or his contract status. He's the kind of player that handles the pressure of Toronto perfectly. Enjoy this record-setting ride.