Nylander scored twice, including the game winner, in a 7-3 victory over the Capitals.

Nylander put the Leafs up 2-0 in the first with a 36-foot slapper from the top of the right circle on a rush. The second was a backdoor play on a cycle scramble around Ilya Samsonov in the second. Nylander now has 30 goals for the second time in his career and his 71 points continue to build on his new career high. And since March 8, Willie has been consistently delivering for managers. He has 21 points, including nine goals, in his last 17 games and has only been held off the score sheet three times in that span.