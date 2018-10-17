Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Set for summit with Leafs GM
Nylander, who is currently in a contract holdout, will meet with Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas (along with the player's representatives) in Switzerland on Wednesday, the Lance Hornby of Toronto Sun reports, citing a separate source.
As suggested in the report, it's not clear if the purpose of the summit is to imminently get Nylander a new contract with the Buds, or whether it's simply to assure him that he can still garner a long-term extension with the Original Six club, as opposed to getting dealt. John Tavares is signed through 2024-15 at $11 million per season, plus 21-year-old phenom Austin Matthews is sure to get a huge payday when his entry-level deal expires next summer, but Nylander probably deserves a lucrative deal of his own after notching 61 points in each of the last two seasons. It will be interesting to see how this all shakes out.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: 'Has to take care of himself' in negotiations•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Financial sacrifice needed in new contract•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Still unsigned•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Won't be traded by Maple Leafs•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Still unsigned one week from season start•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Not on training camp roster•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...