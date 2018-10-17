Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Set for summit with Leafs GM

Nylander, who is currently in a contract holdout, will meet with Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas (along with the player's representatives) in Switzerland on Wednesday, the Lance Hornby of Toronto Sun reports, citing a separate source.

As suggested in the report, it's not clear if the purpose of the summit is to imminently get Nylander a new contract with the Buds, or whether it's simply to assure him that he can still garner a long-term extension with the Original Six club, as opposed to getting dealt. John Tavares is signed through 2024-15 at $11 million per season, plus 21-year-old phenom Austin Matthews is sure to get a huge payday when his entry-level deal expires next summer, but Nylander probably deserves a lucrative deal of his own after notching 61 points in each of the last two seasons. It will be interesting to see how this all shakes out.

