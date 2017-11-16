Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Set to go Thursday
Nylander (illness) will be in the lineup for Thursday's game against New Jersey, Kristen Shilton of TSN reports.
The dynamic winger was forced to miss Monday's practice, but quickly returned to full participation and will skate in his usual top-six role Thursday. Nylander will be looking to get off the schneid against New Jersey -- he hasn't scored a goal in 11 contests -- but will have to do so without his usual running mate Auston Matthews (upper body).
