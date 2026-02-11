Nylander (groin) is in Sweden's lineup for Wednesday's game against Italy in the preliminary round of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Nylander's status ahead of Wednesday's matchup was uncertain due to his groin injury that he dealt with in late January. However, he fully participated in several practices ahead of the tournament opener and has been cleared to suit up against Italy. It's possible Sweden exercises some caution later in the tournament, but it's encouraging that Nylander will be available to begin the tournament.