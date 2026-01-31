Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Set to return Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nylander (groin) has been taken off injured reserve, per the NHL media site. That sets the stage for him to play Saturday in Vancouver.
Nylander is likely to serve on the second line alongside Matias Maccelli and John Tavares. Easton Cowan might be a healthy scratch Saturday after playing in Toronto's past 17 games. Nylander has 17 goals and 48 points in 37 outings in 2025-26. He was last in the lineup Jan. 15.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Could return Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Hopes to return during road trip•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Resumes skating•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Shifts to IR•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: No timeline for return•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Unlikely to play Monday•