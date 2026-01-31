Nylander (groin) has been taken off injured reserve, per the NHL media site. That sets the stage for him to play Saturday in Vancouver.

Nylander is likely to serve on the second line alongside Matias Maccelli and John Tavares. Easton Cowan might be a healthy scratch Saturday after playing in Toronto's past 17 games. Nylander has 17 goals and 48 points in 37 outings in 2025-26. He was last in the lineup Jan. 15.