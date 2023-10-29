Nylander scored a power-play goal in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Predators on Saturday.

He put the Buds up 1-0 at 13:32 of the first period with a power-play goal on a one-timer off a feed from Auston Matthews. Nylander has 12 points, including six goals, on his eight-game point streak. He's the fourth player in Maple Leafs history to begin the season with an eight-game point streak, joining Frank Mahovlich, Lanny McDonald and John Anderson.