Nylander scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Rangers.

Nylander wired a point shot that deflected off Rangers defender Erik Gustafsson's stick in the slot to tie the game 2-2 and stretch his scoring streak to 10 games (18 points; eight goals, 10 assists). Nylander became the first player in Maple Leafs history to have three point streaks of at least 10 games in a single season. He had a 17-game point streak from Oct. 11-Nov. 19, and a 13-game streak from Nov. 30-Dec. 29. Willie is money in the bank for the Leafs and your fantasy squad.