Nylander logged an assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Nylander set up Pontus Holmberg's empty-netter to close out this win. This was Nylander's third assist since the resumption of the NHL campaign, and he also had two helpers across three games for Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off. The 28-year-old forward is at 33 goals, 25 assists, 189 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 57 appearances. His current four-game goal drought is his second-longest of the campaign.