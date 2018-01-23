Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Sets up Matthews goal

Nylander got back on the scoresheet with the primary assist on an Auston Matthews goal in the second period of a 4-2 loss to Colorado on Monday.

Nylander was in a bit of a slump after going scoreless in his past three games, but he got back to what he does best: finding Matthews to set up a score. He's well off his pace from last year with just 33 points in 49 games, but if Matthews stays healthy, stronger numbers might be on the horizon for Nylander.