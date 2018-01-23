Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Sets up Matthews goal
Nylander got back on the scoresheet with the primary assist on an Auston Matthews goal in the second period of a 4-2 loss to Colorado on Monday.
Nylander was in a bit of a slump after going scoreless in his past three games, but he got back to what he does best: finding Matthews to set up a score. He's well off his pace from last year with just 33 points in 49 games, but if Matthews stays healthy, stronger numbers might be on the horizon for Nylander.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Lights lamp in defeat•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Two more points Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Better compete level with Auston Matthews back•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Two-point night helps lift team to win•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Scores just third goal in last 28 games•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Gets assist but needs more consistency•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...