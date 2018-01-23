Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Sets up Matthews goal

Nylander got back on the scoresheet with the primary assist on an Auston Matthews goal in the second period of a 4-2 loss to Colorado on Monday.

Nylander was in a bit of a slump after going scoreless in his past three games, but he got back to what he does best: finding Matthews to set up a score. He's well off his pace from last year with just 33 points in 49 games, but if Matthews stays healthy, stronger numbers might be on the horizon for Nylander.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories