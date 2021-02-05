Nylander doled out three assists and was plus-2 in Thursday's 7-3 win over Vancouver.
Nylander picked up his first helpers since Jan. 22, setting up two of Jason Spezza's three goals and assisting on another by John Tavares. Nylander has begun to heat up of late, reaching the scoresheet in three straight with two goals and five points in that time.
