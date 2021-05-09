Nylander scored a goal Saturday in a 3-2 win over Montreal.

He has three goals and four assists on a seven-game point streak. And he has points in 11 of his last 12 games (four goals, 11 assists). Nylander is remarkably talented and like other great offensive players, subject to streaks. His output is great for those trying to optimize their last week. But beware Nylander in the postseason -- streaky guys go quiet and this hot period has been mighty long.