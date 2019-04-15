Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Shifts to center with Kadri out
Nylander will center the third line for Game 3 with Nazem Kadri out, reports TSN.ca.
Nylander will skate between Patrick Marleau and Connor Brown with Kadri in limbo. He'll need to step up after a lackluster performance in Game 2 where a lazy turnover behind the Leafs' goal resulted in an easy goal by Boston's Danton Heinen. ""[Nylander's] got to play hard. It's real simple," said coach Mike Babcock on Monday. "He just has to compete at a high level with and without the puck."
