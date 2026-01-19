Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Shifts to IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nylander (groin) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.
In a corresponding move, the Maple Leafs recalled Jacob Quillan from AHL Toronto. Nylander will miss his second straight game against Minnesota on Monday, and it's unclear when he will be available to return. He has accounted for 17 goals, 48 points and 75 shots on net across 37 appearances this season.
