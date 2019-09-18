Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Showing hunger to take game higher

Nylander is back on the wing beside Auston Matthews this preseason and his confidence his high following last year's underwhelming performance.

Nylander never got in a groove last season after holding out until early December. After a stellar World Championships in May, wee Willie is showing a hunger and motivation this preseason that will take his game to new heights. Nylander wants to be a consistent dominant force on the ice. If he pulls that off, he'll be a fantasy steal.