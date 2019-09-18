Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Showing hunger to take game higher
Nylander is back on the wing beside Auston Matthews this preseason and his confidence his high following last year's underwhelming performance.
Nylander never got in a groove last season after holding out until early December. After a stellar World Championships in May, wee Willie is showing a hunger and motivation this preseason that will take his game to new heights. Nylander wants to be a consistent dominant force on the ice. If he pulls that off, he'll be a fantasy steal.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Shifts to center with Kadri out•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Never found game after holdout•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Good to go•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Dealing with illness•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Multi-assist game Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Quenches four-game drought•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.