Nylander scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-3 loss to Columbus on Saturday.
Nylander's goal opened the scoring and was a true goal-scorer's snipe. He took a stretch pass backwards, quickly transitioned forward to break into the zone down the left wing and ripped a shot high between Elvis Merzlikins' glove and head. Nylander had been held off the score sheet for two games prior to Saturday, but has five goals (four assists) in his last seven games.
